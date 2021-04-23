An estimate of the total population of the iconic “Tyrannosaurus rex” can teach us something about dinosaurs that fossils cannot.

Researchers have calculated that before a meteor that struck Earth 66 million years ago wiped out them, at any given time about 20,000 adults The iconic and fierce predatory dinosaur Tyrannosaurus rex roamed North America.

It is not an exact figure, and the correct total could be much lower or higher due to uncertainties such as how long they lived, how quickly they grew and matured, and the rate of their metabolisms.

Tyrannosaurus hatchlings hatched from the egg about the size of a dog. GREG FUNSTON. DPA

Even so, the research, published by the magazine Science, opens the doors to the study of long-extinct dinosaurs, beyond what can be extracted from individual fossils.

The characteristics of the skeleton can tell a lot about an animal.

For example, someone looking at a human tooth could deduce that it is capable of chewing both plants and meat, and the shape of the skeleton could give an estimate of how fast a person can run.

But the physical attributesThey can’t tell how many people live in New York City.

“Studies like this are the first step in recreating ancient ecosystems,” said Felisa A. Smith, a biology professor at the University of New Mexico who was not involved in the research.

“We have to go beyond which fossils were found and where, to get a bigger picture: how the ecosystem worked.”

Tyrannosaurus Rex. National Museum of History New York

Charles R. Marshall, a professor of integrative biology at the University of California, Berkeley campus, who led the research, said the work began when he wondered, while holding a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil, How weird was it?

“There were a million, a billion, a trillion Tyrannosaurus rex?” He said.

“Is it one in a million, one in a billion, one in a trillion?”

“How could we know that number?”

“We all know that fossils are rare, but how rare are they? So it all started with that question.”

So he and the students in his research group began to use the tools that biologists use for modern animals and applied them to the age of dinosaurs.

The crux of his calculations is based on the observation that there are many more small animals than large, that rats far outnumber elephants.

For living species, John Damuth, a biologist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, devised a mathematical relationship, now known as Damuth’s law, between the mean body mass of an animal and its population density planned.

The relationship is not universal, but it is generally valid for large species of animals, such as lizards or carnivorous mammals.

So, in the case of the Tyrannosaurus rex, they not only had to enter the weight of the dinosaur – about six tons, more or less – but also derive other figures from the law.

That includes metabolism.

Dinosaurs are no longer believed to be cold-blooded like today’s lizards, but they were probably not warm-blooded like mammals.

So Marshall’s team assumed a physiology intermediate between that of carnivorous mammals and that of Komodo dragons.

They also had to take into account some uncertainty about where dinosaurs lived in North America.

Paleontologists do not know whether the Tyrannosaurus rex range was limited to fossil sites in the western United States and Canada, or whether it extended to other places with similar climates at the time, from Alaska to the Coast. East.

Since so much is unknown about dinosaurs, the scientists did not intend to give a single, definitive answer, but to provide limits on what they thought might be a plausible number.

“For most paleontological data, I don’t know how to guess a number,” Marshall said.

“But I can tell what is a good minimum and what is a good maximum.”

The calculations resulted in a more likely permanent population of 20,000 Tyrannosaurus rex adults.

That would indicate a sparse distribution equivalent to two adults in an area the size of Washington, DC

But the uncertainty surrounding that calculation was vast.

The same computer simulations indicated, with a probability of 97.5 percent, that there were at least 1,300 adults, but no more than 328,000.

Damuth described the new work as a “good contribution.”

He added: “Despite the uncertainties associated with most of the model parameters, the document presents a robust qualitative result.”

If the 20,000 figure is correct, over the 2.4 million years that the T-rex walked the Earth, they would have lived a total of about 2.5 billion adults.

Estimates.



But even Marshall thinks the 20,000 figure is probably low.

“It seems inconceivable that you could last a couple of million years with those few individuals,” he said.

“It just takes a horrible plague or something and it’s all over.”

He said he thought the population could have been in the tens of thousands or maybe 100,000 or 200,000.

Much of the uncertainty is due to the fact that heDamuth’s law it is not absolute.

The jaguars and hyenas Spotted are carnivorous mammals of similar size, but the population density of hyenas is as 50 times greater.

“Using these methods is really the exciting part,” said Peter Makovicky, a paleontologist at the University of Minnesota who was not involved in the research.

“I don’t think many of us who are, say, skeleton-focused paleontologists would have thought this would be possible, but I think it’s really revealing in that regard.”

Makovicky said that when he read the article, he began looking for populations of current large predatory animals to compare with the estimated 20,000 Tyrannosaurs rex.

“There are less than 4,000 tigers left in the wild, and a few more lions,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem like a big number, but it’s actually not that small.”

The study did not attempt to count the youngest Tyrannosaurus rex.

In recent years, research suggests that those were almost like a different species.

Although they may have been more numerous than the adults, few fossils have been found, indicating that most survived this period of life or that the bones of the juveniles were less likely to be preserved.

For Marshall, it was also possible to get an answer to the question he started with: only one in 80 million Tyrannosaurus rex that existed was fossilized, although, in the most populated regions, the number can be as high as 1 in 16,000.

Kenneth Chang has been at the Times since 2000 and has written on physics, geology, chemistry, and the planets. Before writing about science, he was a graduate student whose research involved chaos control. @kchangnyt Dinosaurs Research Science (Journal) North America your-feed-science your-feed-animals

c. 2021 The New York Times Company