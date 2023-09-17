The visas for the United States They are essential to enter this country, whether for tourism, work, or any other purpose, so choosing the appropriate visa depends on your reason for traveling.

The visa is the document that allows legal access for foreigners to the North American country, although it is important to select the appropriate type of visa to avoid problems with the immigration authorities.

Therefore, Debate tells you what are the visas availableand the US Embassy recognizes at least six main visa categories:

Tourism and Visit Visa (B-2)

This visa is ideal for those who want to visit the United States for tourism reasons. It allows short stays for vacations, family visits, friendships or, on some occasions, medical treatment.

Visas for Studies and Exchanges

Students and participants in exchange programs must apply for specific visas. The FM visa is designed for academic and vocational studies, while the J visa is for exchange visitors.

Business Visa (B-1)

If your trip to the United States is related to temporary business activities, you will need a B-1 visa. This ranges from attending business meetings or consultations to participating in conventions, conferences and contract negotiations. Citizens of Canada and Bermuda are often exempt from this requirement, although some business activities may require a visa.

Immigrant Visas

These visas are granted based on family ties, employment, adoption, special immigrant categories, and the diversity visa. Visas based on family ties are for certain relatives of US citizens and lawful permanent residents. The adoption visa is intended for those who wish to adopt orphans outside the United States.

Employment Visa

If you plan to work temporarily in the United States, you need an employment visa. This category is subdivided into temporary employment, exchanges (including teachers and students), foreign media visits, and trade treaty visas for managers, essential workers, or businesses.

In addition to the categories mentioned, there are other types of visas for specific situations, such as transit, medical treatment, official government travel, visas for religious workers, crew member visas, visas for special humanitarian situations, and visas to join refugees and asylees.

Choosing the right visa is crucial to ensuring successful entry to USA and comply with legal requirements, so before applying for a visa, make sure you understand your purpose of travel and the restrictions associated with each type of visa.

Join our chat and receive more Travel News on WhatsApp

Haven’t you taken a look around amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products