There really is one for every palate and circumstance. It is estimated that in Argentina there are more than 150 varieties of cheeses. And while we are far from the leading country, France, where it is estimated that there are more than 400, the range is wide and diverse.

Regarding consumption, Argentina is far from the level of Europe or the United States, but it is the largest consumer in Latin America, with 12 kilos per year per capita according to the latest statistics released by the National Institute of Industrial Technology (INTI).

This wonderful derivative of milk can be enjoyed in breakfasts, snacks or as a dessert, although this custom is not so widespread in the country. Also as an ingredient in numerous recipes.

Cheese and wine, a classic pairing. Photo: Unsplash.

What types of cheese are there

Cheeses are usually classified according to different characteristics. According to the degree of humidity, are divided into creamy, semi-soft, medium-hard and hard, in descending order. According to their fat content, we find skim, semi-fat, fat and extra fat. They can also be divided taking into account their rind, their curd, their aging or maturation or the milk from which they are made. The four most used varieties are milk cow, sheep, goat and buffalo.

Each type of cheese has an optimal consumption time according to its maturation. For instance, a creamy one will be optimal to consume after 20 to 25 days of elaboration, the semi-hard and semi-soft take between 30 and 35 days while the hard require a month of parking per kilo.

Each type of cheese has a different ripening time. Photo: JMFoglia.

Another detail to take into account is how keep them properly. Cheese masters recommend keeping them in the refrigerator, at a temperature between 2 ° and 8 ° C. What varies according to the type of cheese is the location: for the soft ones the lower part of the refrigerator is suggested, the semi-hard ones in the middle and the hard ones on the top shelf. So that they do not dry out, the ideal is to keep them inside a tupperware, and inside this place a piece of bread to attract moisture. Also, you can choose to wrap it in plastic wrap, and change it every fifteen days. It is not advisable to freeze them.

The most popular types of cheeses in Argentina

Most of the most popular cheeses consumed in the country originate from Europe, although the local recipes with which they are made may have modifications according to the Creole palate and regulations.

It should also be noted that in the country there are native cheeses in various provinces, such as Tafí (Tucumán) Goya (Corrientes), Chubut and Tandil (Buenos Aires), among others.

Gruyere cheese

The one with the “little holes”, spicy and popular. (J. Manuel Foglia)

The name of this cheese comes from its place of origin, the city and commune of Gruyères, in the western region of Freiburg. It is recognized for its very smelly bark, its pasty texture and big shiny eye (that hole so characteristic of this cheese).

Although the traditional recipe is Swiss, in each country where this cheese is made different characteristics are obtained. The Argentine Gruyere tends to have a larger eye than the European and a spicy sweet taste. It must be consumed within ninety days of having been prepared, although this depends on the lasts, which weigh between 40 to 60 kilos.

How to eat it: It is the one to head the bites. It goes very well with raw ham, artichokes, bell peppers and olives. It is ideal for gratin pasta and is the one most used in the preparation of Chipa.

Blue cheese

Blue cheese is powerful and creamy at the same time. Photo: Santa Rosa.

The name “blue cheese” generically includes all cheeses that contain a fungus called penicillium. It is also known as Roquefort cheese, although strictly it can only be called that when it is made in the Roquefort region, France, where it originates from.

When it is freshly made, it is not blue, but completely white since it has not yet developed the fungus that will give it the characteristic blue spots. The fungus develops with the climate that is generated in the chambers, which seeks to recreate the environment of natural caves in the Roquefort region. French blue cheese is made from raw sheep’s milk, while local is made from cow’s milk pasteurized.

Once the penicillium begins to develop, it no longer stops, so this cheese has a shelf life that begins after 45 days of production and can extend up to 200 days if it is well preserved.

How to eat it: With bruschettas, in fish sauces or with figs. It goes very well in pumpkin pies and the crunchiness of the nuts gives it a special touch.

Brie cheese

Brie cheese.

In France, his country of origin, he is known as “the king of cheeses.” It comes from Brie, a region in the west of that country. There it is made with raw milk, something that is not allowed in Argentine regulations.

In our land the artisanal is sold, made with French ferments, but with a more delicate taste than the European. Those who like these cheeses know that it has a peculiarity: the taste of ammonia, which can be unpleasant if it predominates a lot. Its optimal moment of consumption is after 30 days of elaboration.

For his appearance it is often confused with camembert, but an easy way to tell them apart is to look at the last: in Camembert, the height equals the radius. Brie is flatter and is made in large pieces of 1.5 to 2.5 kilos. Both are moldy rind cheeses.

How to eat it: It is so tender that it can be eaten alone. It is very good pairing with red fruits, pepper, honey, jellies and even butter.

Provolone cheese.

It has its origin in southern Italy, where it began to be produced in the late 19th century.

It is a semi-hard cheese made from cow’s or buffalo’s milk, light in color and firm and fibrous in texture. Its flavor can vary from mild to strong and spicy depending on its maturation time.

How to eat it: Alone, cut into pieces by hand to appreciate its texture. It is indicated for gratin vegetables or pasta. It can be cut with the potato peeler to form flakes and accompany salads.

Burrata

Burrata is a freshly made mozzarella with the heart of stracciatella, which is another spun mozzarella cheese with cream. So, inside the polpetta (as the round portion is called) the liquid filling is enclosed. It is closed as if it were a handkerchief and a knot is tied.

It is produced fresh from the day, but well preserved in the liquid in which it was made, packaged and in a controlled atmosphere (refrigerator) lasts up to 25 days.

How to eat it: In portions drizzled with olive oil and black pepper. Also with fresh tomato or fresh pesto, as it is made in Italy. If you add it to pasta al dente with sauce and take it to a strong oven, it melts and mixes with the sauce.