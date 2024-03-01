Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

A recording published on Reddit struck a chord with some users. It shows a man who parked illegally twice.

Munich – Weekly shopping can often turn out to be a tedious challenge, especially if finding a parking space causes stress right from the start. It is even more frustrating when there is no space for your own car due to other poorly parked vehicles. A Reddit-Post is currently causing a stir because the car shown in the photo takes up two parking spaces – and in a disabled parking space.

Car parked incorrectly twice – which rules were broken?

A user shared the photo in question under the “Austria” subreddit, which suggests that the photo was taken in Austria was created. However, the exact location of the supermarket parking lot remains unknown. Reddit users in the comments section also disagree about where the picture was taken. They are equally divided on the question of whether applicable traffic rules were violated, which the author of the post asked ironically.

Specifically, the author wrote: “How many traffic rules can I break at once?” Some users replied that none were broken because the traffic rules do not apply in private parking lots. That's true, but this is obviously a public parking lot, which means traffic regulations apply. For this reason, it is also forbidden to park in one (or two) disabled parking spaces without appropriate identification.

Redditors are upset about an illegally parked car – or was it allowed?

However, most Redditors agree that the driver of the car parked illegally without any visible physical impairment. “I'll be leaving soon anyway,” is how a user imitates his supposed justification if he were to be asked about his illegal parking.

But did the man in the photo really park wrong? In fact, the question cannot be answered clearly as it appears that he only stopped to make a phone call. This view is also shared by a Redditor who suspects that he probably “parked somewhere” just to make a phone call. A disability that is not visible cannot be ruled out.

A case in Witzenhausen proves that stressful parking situations have an impact on the mood: there was one there a mass brawl because of an illegally parked car. (cln)

