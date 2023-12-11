The Argentine League Cup is approaching its climax with an electrifying final between Platense and Rosario Central. These teams, after overcoming challenges and exciting penalty shootouts, will face each other at the Único Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero. Tension is increasing, since the champion will obtain a direct pass to the 2024 Copa Libertadores and will face River in the Champions Trophy. It will be a night full of emotion and significance in Argentine football.
How many stars does “Canalla” have? What amount will he add if he dedicates himself to this defining match for his people and their history? We go over it.
Rosario Central has 11 titles throughout its history, including the Amateur and Professional Era, so it will go for its 12th star. El Canalla has not won a league tournament since 1987, but in the national cup it celebrated relatively recently, when in 2018 he became Champion of the Argentine Cup. Now, he is going for this League Cup which, on paper, is just another National Cup but it is worth as a League title.
• “La Nación” Competition Cup – 1913
• Carlos Ibarguren Cup – 1915
• MCBA Honor Cup – 1916
• Jockey Club Competition Cup – 1916
• Amateur Association Competition Cup – 1920
• National Tournament – 1971
• National Tournament – 1973
• National Tournament – 1980
• First Division Championship – 1986/87
• CONMEBOL Cup – 1995
• Argentine Cup – 2018
Rosario Central's last title was for the Argentine Cup. El Canalla won the 2018 edition of that tournament and added another star to its record, which in this 2023 League Cup it will seek to extend.
El Canalla defeated Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in the final of the 2018 edition, on penalties, after drawing 1-1 in the 90 minutes and thus ended an adverse streak in the Argentine Cup with three finals lost in a row: in 2014, against Huracán, on penalties; in 2015, against Boca, with controversial refereeing by Diego Ceballos and in 2016, against River, in a great 4-3 game in Córdoba.
Now, Canalla will face Platense in the definition of the League Cup and, if they win, they will get the chance to play for a new star: the Champions Trophy, where River will wait, once again.
