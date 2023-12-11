The Argentine League Cup is approaching its climax with an electrifying final between Platense and Rosario Central. These teams, after overcoming challenges and exciting penalty shootouts, will face each other at the Único Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero. Tension is increasing, since the champion will obtain a direct pass to the 2024 Copa Libertadores and will face River in the Champions Trophy. It will be a night full of emotion and significance in Argentine football.
Many are wondering if “Calamar” has any title in the First Division of Argentine soccer, while it is on the verge of this defining match, so below we will reveal the doubt.
In its 118 years of life, has not yet managed to win any First Division title. Against Rosario Central, he will go for his first star.
He was very close to achieving it in 1967, when “Marrón” had a memorable campaign, which allowed him to reach the semifinal of the Metropolitano that year. Platense faced Estudiantes de Zubeldía in La Bombonera. In a great game, Pincha won 4-3 and advanced to the final.
Almost 56 years after that feat, and with this qualification to the final of the Professional League Cup, Platense is just one game away from making history and achieving the dreamed-of Olympic return in the First Division.
In the Amateur Era, Platense achieved five titles: the Third Division Tournaments in 1923, 1924 and 1926. In addition, it won the AAmf Second Division Competition Cup in 1926 and the Third Division Competition Cup in 1924.
For his part, in the Professional Era he achieved five more, all in promotion: the Primera B Tournament in 1976, the Copa San Martín de Tours 1982, the Metropolitan B championships in 2006 and 2018, and the Reduced of the Primera 2021 National.
