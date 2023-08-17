At barely 23 years old, the Argentine striker Julián Álvarez has already won practically all the important titles both at club level (River and Manchester City) and at the national team level with “Albiceleste”, and his record is the envy of many experienced footballers who do not They have been able to obtain so many precious trophies.
With the European Super Cup won on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the victory on penalties against Sevilla, the “Spider” from Manchester City reached 13 trophies in his professional career, with the particularity that each one of them was in a different tournament. We review them.
The first title in his professional career was nothing less than with River in the 2018 Copa Libertadores, the historic final against the classic rival Boca Juniors, a match in which he made his debut. He then added the Argentine Cup, the Argentine Super Cup, the Professional League and the Champions Trophy, being a protagonist in all of them under the mandate of Marcelo Gallardo.
At the Argentine national team level, he first won a Pre-Olympic, and then he won the three titles with Lionel Scaloni as DT and Lionel Messi as the highest reference: Copa América, Finalissima and the World Cup in Qatar, where he was decisive. Already in the English team, he lifted the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League, added to this Super Cup.
It should be noted that River was established in the South American Cup Winners’ Cup in May 2019, but Álvarez was playing the Under 20 World Cup in Poland, so that title is not counted.
|
NUMBER
|
YEAR
|
QUALIFICATION
|
CLUB
|
1
|
2018
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
RIVER
|
2
|
2019
|
ARGENTINE CUP
|
RIVER
|
3
|
2019
|
ARG SUPER CUP
|
RIVER
|
4
|
2020
|
SOUTH AMERICAN OLYMPIC
|
SEL ARGENTINA
|
5
|
2021
|
AMERICA CUP
|
SEL ARGENTINA
|
6
|
2021
|
PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
|
RIVER
|
7
|
2021
|
CHAMPIONS TROPHY
|
RIVER
|
8
|
2022
|
VERY FINAL
|
SEL ARGENTINA
|
9
|
2022
|
WORLD CUP
|
SEL ARGENTINA
|
10
|
2023
|
PREMIER LEAGUE
|
MAN CITY
|
eleven
|
2023
|
FA CUP
|
MAN CITY
|
12
|
2023
|
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
|
MAN CITY
|
13
|
2023
|
EUROPEAN SUPER CUP
|
MAN CITY
How many titles did Lionel Messi have at the age of 23?
Although there is no encouragement to compare them, it is a good measure to know how many titles Leo accumulated in his career with the age that Julián Álvarez is: the “Flea” It added just one more title in total, since there were 14 between Barcelona (12) and the Argentine youth team (2).
