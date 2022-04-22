Escobedo.- “13 days here, how many times have you been here?” desperate cries of Mr. Mario Escobar just outside the Motel Nuevo Castilla, located on the Monterrey – Nuevo Laredo highway, a few meters from where the young Debanhi Susana was last seen Escobar Bazaldua.

The man who has searched tirelessly for his daughter He went to the place when he was informed that authorities dand the Attorney General of Nuevo León (FGJNL) They found the lifeless body of a woman inside a cistern.

A video uploaded to Twitter in the account “@kari_garzaochoa”, belonging to the journalist Karina Garza Ochoa, shows the father in an evident rain of emotions headed by impotence, desperation and anger.

Read more: Step by step: Debanhi’s route before disappearing in Nuevo León

Mr Mario Escobar He was among some police elements, walking from one side to the other through the entrance of vehicles of the Nueva Castilla Motel until at a certain moment scream: “13 days here, how many times have you been here? How many times?”

The reporter who made the recording tried to interview the subject, but he asked for time as he entered the site.

Unidentified body and days of search

The FGJNL reported in a statement addressed to the press that the physical characteristics of the body found in the tank could not be disclosed, while they said, they will provide more information in this regard after the corresponding scientific tests.

Due to the conditions of the site where the female body was, the extraction work was complicated, which was supported by Civil Protection personnel from Nuevo León.

This Thursday, April 21, 13 days have passed since Debanhi Susana was abandoned twice in just a few hours; She attended a party with a group of her friends, who left without her, but requested a carrier she trusted.

It was here that a driver from the Didi platform made his appearance, who went for that trip without entering the application and therefore, there are no records of his route. The man assured that he left the missing woman on the road to Nuevo Laredo because she had a bad attitude. He took a photo of her as a test and sent it to her friends.

Read more: It could be Debanhi! Body found in Motel cistern in Escobedo, Nuevo León

Since the 18-year-old girl was reported missing, she began an intense search by her family, friends and volunteers that continues with the hope of finding her alive. In support of this, the government of Nuevo León offered a reward of 100,000 pesos to anyone who provides information that leads to the whereabouts of the girl.