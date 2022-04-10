A recent British study revealed that, on average, Brits wash their hair every 2-3 days. Experts say about this rate that it is very high and may cause dandruff and hair loss, according to the “Daily Post” website.

woman

For women, washing hair depends on the type of shampoo and the type of hair and scalp.

“Most people can go two to three days without washing their hair, but if your scalp produces excess sebum, you may need to wash every 1-2 days,” said hair hygienist Abbas Kinani, at Kimist Click. Light or smooth hair are more likely to have oily hair.”

Thin, straight hair lacks texture, which allows the oil to coat the hair strands.

As for “Afro” hair, it should be washed less frequently, about once to twice a week. This is because afro hair is prone to damage from dryness. Oil is essential to keep hair soft and frizzy.

Experts advised that to avoid hair damage, you should avoid using shampoo with every wash and use water alone sometimes.

the man

The Kimist Click expert advised men to wash their hair two to four times a week, but cautioned against using hair products, which may clog pores and reduce the amount of oil produced. A lack of oil can lead to dry and damaged hair.

Hair expert Kenani added: “Shampooing hair more frequently probably does not contribute to baldness.”

dandruff owners

Abbas Kinani stressed that excessive washing of hair can exacerbate dandruff. However, not washing can cause the scalp to itch, which may also exacerbate dandruff.

“My advice is to use a medicated anti-dandruff shampoo 2-3 times a week and wash your hair with water 2-3 days a week to get rid of dandruff,” Kanani said.