It is known as nocturia. need to urinate during the night. This is a phenomenon that can have its origin in many factors, although it is perfectly normal.

“Some problems, such as drinking too much at night or taking too many caffeinated drinks throughout the daymay have an easy solution,” said nurse Davina Richardson, of the charity Bladder and Bowel UK, in a report collected by the Daily Mail.

However, going more frequently than once a night could indicate a problem, especially before the age of 60. It can be a sign of various conditions, from a urinary tract infection to diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, prostate cancer or even heart disease.

However, the threshold for what is considered normal changes with age. According to a study by the NHS, the United Kingdom’s public health system, for people over 70 years old, Waking up to urinate twice a night is relatively normal.

And once the 90 yearsthe figure could increase to four times a night. This is because as the body ages it produces less of a hormone called antidiuretic hormone (ADH).

This hormone regulates the amount of water we retain and helps prevent dehydration. However, if the increased frequency of toileting is accompanied by other symptoms, could be cause for warning.

Feel very thirsty, lose weight without stopping and having blurred vision in addition to needing to go to the bathroom more can be symptoms of diabetes. This is because high blood sugar increases thirst and the need to drink water, leading to frequent trips to the bathroom during the night.

High blood sugar levels too irritate the bladdercausing you to urinate more frequently, he adds.

If the frequent urge to urinate is accompanied by chest painsswelling of the ankles and a feeling of sweat, could be a sign of a heart condition.

A heart condition can cause poor circulation, which can lead to ankle swelling. This excess fluid is reabsorbed into the bloodstream and removed by the kidneys, increasing the need to go to the bathroom, explains the NHS.





But more frequent visits can also be a warning sign of a urinary tract infection. This is usually accompanied by a burning sensation and cloudy or bad-smelling urine.

Other causes include kidney stones or overactive bladder, certain medications, sleep disorders, and excessive fluid intake.

Nocturia can cause a significant sleep disturbancewith a negative effect on daytime functioning, quality of life and long-term health and well-being, explains Davina Richardson.

Although it can be an early symptom of some medical conditions, it can also be solved with simple changes in lifestyle.

Tips for treating nocturia include reducing caffeine intake, soft drinks and alcohol, Avoid drinking large amounts of fluid during the evening hours and avoid a high protein diet, especially late at night.