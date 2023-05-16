In this article, we will explore the glorious history of Real Madrid in the Champions League and answer a question that inevitably arises: How many times have they lifted the most coveted trophy in continental football? From the mythical feats of yesteryear to the most recent feats, let’s delve into the winning legacy of the white club in the highest European competition. Get ready to relive emotions, moments of glory and a host of stars who have taken Real Madrid to the pinnacle of European football time and time again.