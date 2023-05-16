Historic and dominant! Real Madrid has written its name in golden letters in the history of the UEFA Champions League. Throughout its illustrious career, the merengue team has left an indelible mark on the prestigious European tournament.
In this article, we will explore the glorious history of Real Madrid in the Champions League and answer a question that inevitably arises: How many times have they lifted the most coveted trophy in continental football? From the mythical feats of yesteryear to the most recent feats, let’s delve into the winning legacy of the white club in the highest European competition. Get ready to relive emotions, moments of glory and a host of stars who have taken Real Madrid to the pinnacle of European football time and time again.
Real Madrid has been crowned at the top of the UEFA Champions League countless times throughout its glorious history. With an impressive track record, the Merengue team has left an indelible mark on European football. To date, Real Madrid has won the Champions League a total of 14 times, making it the most successful club in the competition. The last one was the last edition thanks to the stellar performances of Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema.
- Francisco Gento: The Spanish left-footed winger is the most successful player in the history of Real Madrid in the European Cup/Champions League. He won the tournament six times, in the 1955-1956, 1956-1957, 1957-1958, 1958-1959, 1959-1960 and 1965-1966 seasons.
- Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese striker, one of the club’s top scorers, has been instrumental in Real Madrid’s recent Champions League conquests. Ronaldo won the trophy five times, in the 2007-2008 seasons with Manchester United, and then with Real Madrid in 2013-2014, 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.
- Alfredo Di Stefano: Considered one of the best soccer players in history, the Argentine-Spanish forward was a key player in Real Madrid’s early successes in the European Cup. He won the tournament five times, in the 1955-1956, 1956-1957, 1957-1958, 1958-1959 and 1959-1960 seasons.
Other players like Nacho Fernández, Dani Carvajal, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric or Karim Benzema also have five UCL trophies.
Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese striker is Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer in the Champions League. During his time with the white club (2009-2018), Ronaldo scored an impressive total of 105 goals in 101 competition games.
Karim Benzema: The French striker has been a prominent figure in Real Madrid’s forward line in recent years. Until September 2021, Benzema had scored 78 goals in 124 Champions League games with the white club.
Raul Gonzalez: The legendary Spanish striker, a symbol of Real Madrid for many years, ranks third on the club’s list of top scorers in the Champions League. Raúl scored 66 goals while wearing the Real Madrid jersey.
The team led by Carlo Ancelotti was proclaimed champion of the Champions League in the last edition. Of all those conquered by Real Madrid in modern times, this is undoubtedly the most epic of all, as stellar performances and dream comebacks were mixed.
|
Season
|
Rival
|
Result
|
2021-22
|
Liverpool
|
1-0
|
2017-18
|
Liverpool
|
3-1
|
2016-17
|
Juventus
|
4-1
|
2015-16
|
Atletico Madrid
|
1-1 (penalties)
|
2013-14
|
Atletico Madrid
|
4-1
|
2001-02
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
2-1
|
1999-2000
|
Valencia
|
3-0
|
1997-98
|
Juventus
|
1-0
|
1965-66
|
partizan
|
2-1
|
1959-60
|
eintracht frankfurt
|
7-3
|
1958-59
|
Reims Stadium
|
2-0
|
1957-58
|
Milan
|
3-2
|
1956-57
|
Fiorentina
|
2-0
|
1955-56
|
Reims Stadium
|
4-3
