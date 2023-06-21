After being proclaimed twice champion of the CONCACAF Nations League, USA now aims to win the title of the Gold Cup 2023although for said contest he will not take his ‘A’ team but rather a ‘B’ one without several of his European stars as Christian Pulisic, weston mckennie, Ricardo Pepi, Giovanni Reinaamong others.
Precisely the last edition of the gold Cup culminated with The Stars and Stripes lifting the trophy by beating Mexico by the minimum, which meant his seventh title, still far from the eleven that El Tricolor has.
Here are Team USA’s Gold Cup championships:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The first title came at the beginning of the 90s. In the semifinals, they beat Mexicowhile in the final he tied without annotations against Hondurasalthough he ended up prevailing in the penalty shootout 4-3.
After a wide Aztec domain with a three-time championship and the only title of Canada, Team USA once again cherished the glory of CONCACAF. In the quarterfinals they thrashed 4-0 The Savioralready in the semifinals he prevailed from penalty kicks to The Maple Leaf and finally, defeated 0-2 to Costa Rica.
For the third title, the North Americans were in charge of Jamaica 3-1 in the quarterfinals, then dispatched 2-1 to Honduras in the semifinals and for the final they met with Panamaequalizing goalless, but beating 3-1 on penalties.
It was until that year when USA finally he was able to win a final of the contest to the Mexicans. Prior to that, the North American team defeated 2-1 Panamain the semifinals they beat 1-2 Canada and already in the Soldier Field Chicago, came back 2-1 to Tricolor through landondonovan and Benny Feilhaber.
The fifth trophy in its showcases was achieved in Chicago, once again at the Soldier Field. In the quarterfinals, the team led by the German Jurgen Klinsmann thrashed 5-1 at The Saviorin the semifinals they beat 3-1 Honduras and in the final, once again he took away the chance to be champion from Canada when imposed by the minimum of Brek Shea.
The penultimate edition of the Gold Cup it was for The Stars and Stripes in it Levi’s Stadium from Santa Clara. The Savior was the victim of the locals in the quarterfinals 2-0, then applied a 2-0 to Costa Rica. already in the end, Jamaica surprised when he got to the fight for the trophy after throwing Mexicohowever, succumbed 2-1 to the pupils of bruce sand after the targets of Jozy Altidore and jordans morris.
Precisely the last title of the Americans in the contest ended up making the paternity that he has achieved over Mexicosince previously it was also done with the first edition of the CONCACAF Nations League. He AT&T Stadium saw how Team USA narrowly surpassed Jamaicaalready in the semifinals he fired the guest Qatar Also for the minimum. In the end, he met El Tricolor and everything went on until extra time, where the lonely target of Miles Robinson at minute 117 he gave them the gold Cup.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#times #United #States #won #Gold #Cup
Leave a Reply