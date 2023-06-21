The Mexican team It is submerged in a deep crisis from which it is difficult to get out.

After the painful and humiliating defeat suffered against the United States in the semifinal of the Nations League by a 3-0 win, the board of directors took action on the matter and at the end of third place in the competition, they decided to thank coach Diego Cocca .

Now the interim strategist who will occupy the position is Jaime Lozano, a Mexican helmsman who will lead the Tricolor in the matches corresponding to the Gold Cup 2023.

Mexico’s most recent championship in the golden tournament took place in 2019, when they defeated the staunch United States by the slightest difference in the grand final. See also The impact of Parimatch tech on the development of sports The solo goal was the work of Jonathan Dos Santos, who at minute 73′ scored the title goal on the Soldado stadium in Chicago. On the other hand, El Tri has lost three times in the grand final of the Gold Cup: 1967, 2007 and 2021. In 2021 Mexico reached the final and the Stars and Stripes team took revenge, and with a score by Robinson at minute 117 of extra time, they won the Gold Cup championship.

