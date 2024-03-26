On June 20, a new edition of the Copa América will begin based in the United States. Colombia will make its debut on June 24 against Paraguay in the NGR Stadium in Houston.
The Colombia national team will be part of group D that will share with large countries like Brazil who is the head of the group, Paraguay and Costa Rica.
It has been 23 years since the Colombian national team has been able to reach the final of the Copa América. In recent editions it has had bad luck and had to settle for obtaining third place in the competition. However, each new edition is different and Colombia always turns out to be a difficult team for those who face them.
The Colombian National Team currently technically directed by Nestor Lorenzo It has a very short history in the record of this competition despite being an outstanding team in each edition.
Colombia has managed to be crowned champion of the America Cup just on one occasion. Was in the year 2001 where he beat Mexico and, in addition, he was the host of that season. Despite this, it is a country that is always difficult for rivals and that led it to be part of the podium in several editions.
They took fifth place in the Copa América on 5 occasions: 1987, 1993, 1995, 2016 and 2021, in addition to having placed second in 1975 when they played their first final against Peru.
|
YEAR
|
CAMPUS
|
CHAMPION
|
POSITION
|
1975
|
SEVERAL
|
PERU
|
RUNNER-UP
|
1987
|
ARGENTINA
|
URUGUAY
|
THIRD PLACE
|
1993
|
ECUADOR
|
ARGENTINA
|
THIRD PLACE
|
nineteen ninety five
|
URUGUAY
|
URUGUAY
|
THIRD PLACE
|
2001
|
COLOMBIA
|
COLOMBIA
|
CHAMPION
|
2016
|
USES
|
CHILI
|
THIRD PLACE
|
2021
|
BRAZIL
|
ARGENTINA
|
THIRD PLACE
