There are just a few months left until a new edition of the Copa América begins and the Argentine National Team, the current champion of this competition, will be part of the opening match on June 20 at the Atlanta Mercedes Benz Stadium while the final was played in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami July 14.
The albiceleste led by Lionel Scaloni already has a confirmed group to fight for a new title and defend the current one. Argentina will be part of group A that will share with Peru, Chile and Canada. Only two countries will qualify from each group, and then continue with the quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals.
In 2021 they became champions and it would be the first step for what came later, at that time, they equaled Uruguay in the Copas América since they were the top winners with a total of 15 trophies.
The Argentine team managed to claim champion of this tournament 15 times. A no less important fact is that he has managed to consecrate himself two-time champion in three moments and three-time champion on one occasion. The three most recent titles were achieved under the current name of the competition, while the first 12 were obtained under the name South American Championship.
1927 – 1929, 1955 – 1957 and 1991 – 1993 were the years where he won the two-time championship, while, in [19451946and1947became a three-time champion. Furthermore, it is the National Team that I witness the most finals and, therefore, runners-up. In total, 14 times.
The reality is that the 2021 Copa América was a relief for Argentina, which not only wanted to be crowned by Lionel Messi, but also sought to break a bad streak that had been going on since 1993, which was the last time it won the competition, since then After that, he played four more finals and could not win any of them.
|
YEAR
|
CAMPUS
|
CHAMPION
|
RESULT
|
RUNNER-UP
|
1921
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1925
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1927
|
PERU
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
URUGUAY
|
1929
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
PARAGUAY
|
1937
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1941
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
URUGUAY
|
[1945
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1946
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1947
|
ECUADOR
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
PARAGUAY
|
1955
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
CHILI
|
1957
|
PERU
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1959
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1991
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1993
|
ECUADOR
|
ARGENTINA
|
twenty-one
|
MEXICO
|
2021
|
BRAZIL
|
ARGENTINA
|
1 – 0
|
BRAZIL
