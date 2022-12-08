The Argentine team will play this Friday against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The objective is clear: to be able to win, qualify for the semifinals and be among the best four teams in the competition.
This rival has a lot of history and a very important meaning for the Albiceleste. Every Argentine knows what happened in 1978 against the Netherlands, beating them 3-1 after extra time and lifting the First World Cup at the Monumental.
The curiosity is that he never managed to beat him in the 90 minutes. another teahistoric victory was in the semifinals of 2014to qualify after 24 years for a final, but on that occasion it was in the penalty shootout (after drawing 0-0 in the 120 minutes).
Of all the World Cup matches that were played, those were two joys for the Albiceleste. How were the other meetings? A 0-0 draw in 2006 with both teams classified, a 4-0 defeat in 1974 and a very bitter story in the history of Argentina in the World Cups: 1-2 in the quarterfinals. of the 1998 World Cup in France.
Both teams will meet again and look for joy. What happened in 2014 is very latent in the memory, but it is a different context and with teams that are completely renewed. The moment of truth is coming and whoever wins will be able to have the greatest joy since Qatar 2022 began. Who will end up celebrating and managing to qualify for the Cup semifinals?
