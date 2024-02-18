The Copa América 2024 begins on June 20 and will be held in 14 cities in the United States, having between 2 and 3 games per venue. 14 stadiums will be enabled distributed in 10 states on the East Coast, Central Zone and West Coast. On this occasion, the Copa América will have 32 matches that will be played over the 25 days of competition and 16 participating teams, 10 from CONMEBOL and six from Concacaf, as guests.
The Argentine National Team is at the head of Group A and therefore will participate in the opening match to defend its crown as the last champion. The National Team will debut against Trinidad and Tobago or Canada in Atlanta. Expecting this new Copa América, in 90min we tell you how many titles the Argentine National Team managed to win in its entire history. In total, with the last conquest, he reached 15 Copa Americas, equaling the record held by the Uruguayan National Team.
Argentina was crowned 15 times, being two-time champion three times (1927 – 1929; 1955 – 1957; and 1991 – 1993) and three-time champion once (1945, 1946 and 1947). Additionally, he was runner-up 14 other times.
Before the long-awaited 2021 title, the last time he had been able to take first place was in '93, in Ecuador. Since then, he reached four more finals, although he was never able to win again: he won the silver medal in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016, all consecutive editions if you did not count the one in 2011, held precisely on Argentine soil.
Of his 15 titles, 6 came at home (1921, 1925, 1929, 1937, 1946 and 1959), while Chile is the other country in which he has celebrated the most: there he won in 1941, 1945, 1955 and 1991. In addition , also won twice in Peru and Ecuador and the most recent (2021) in Brazil.
|
YEAR
|
CAMPUS
|
CHAMPION
|
RESULT
|
RUNNER-UP
|
1921
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1925
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1927
|
PERU
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
URUGUAY
|
1929
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
PARAGUAY
|
1937
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1941
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
URUGUAY
|
[1945
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1946
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1947
|
ECUADOR
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
PARAGUAY
|
1955
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
CHILI
|
1957
|
PERU
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1959
|
ARGENTINA
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1991
|
CHILI
|
ARGENTINA
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
BRAZIL
|
1993
|
ECUADOR
|
ARGENTINA
|
2-1
|
MEXICO
|
2021
|
BRAZIL
|
ARGENTINA
|
1-0
|
BRAZIL
