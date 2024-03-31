In a few months, the ball will be rolling again in the Atlanta Mercedes Benz Stadium to begin a new edition of the America Cup whose current champion team is the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni.
This year, the Argentine National Team will open the competition against Canada on June 20. He will be part of group A along with Peru, Chili and the recently named Canada.
The Albiceleste team is the team that has managed to be crowned champion of the Copa América the most times with a total of 15 titles, the same amount as the neighboring country Uruguay. But beyond that, he also holds the record for finals played accumulating 14 opportunities where it came runner-up.
Now, with 15 titles under his belt, it is logical that many of them could have been consecutive, and that happened on four occasions. The Argentine National Team achieved the two-time championship for the first time in years 1927 and 1929, in the year [1945She was not satisfied with the two-time championship that increased the stakes and was three-time champion between that year, 1946 and 1947. Then they did it between 1957 and 1959, and the last time was 31 years ago, 1991 and 1993 Since after that time, the team went through a drought until 2021 where it was crowned champion again.
In this new edition of the Copa América, Argentina will begin defending its title obtained in 2021 and will go for the fifth two-time championship in its history of this competition.
