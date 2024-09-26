River’s 1-0 win over Colo Colo last Tuesday meant that the Argentine team qualified for the Copa Libertadores semi-finals again and be very close to the target: Marcelo Gallardo managed to revitalize his team and made the home field a strength, and with the incentive that everything is set for the final to be played at the Monumental Stadium, so He is only 270 minutes away from a new conquest and 180 of those, he could play on his court.
In this article, we will explore River’s history in the Copa Libertadores and answer a question that arises at this time, given the new milestone achieved by its coach: Marcelo Gallardo reached the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores in six of the nine editions he played with River, Of which he was a finalist in three and in two, he was crowned champion..
River has won the top continental trophy in South American football four times, and could be just one time behind its biggest rival, Boca Juniors (6), if it wins the trophy on November 30.
By advancing to the semi-finals of the tournament, the club headed by Jorge Brito has secured a good amount of money. River has received US$ 12,900,000 so far. With Gallardo’s help, the “Millonario” hopes to win the most important club tournament on the continent for the fifth time in its history and continue adding more millions to its coffers.
Season
Rival
Result
2018
Boca Juniors (ARG)
5-3
2015
Tigers (MEX)
Global 3-0
1996
America de Cali (COL)
Global 2-1
1986
America de Cali (COL)
Global 3-1
