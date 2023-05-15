Much of this is due to their impressive success in the domestic league, which they have won numerous times. Along with Real Madrid, they have been prolific champions of Spanish football’s top flight over the years and it looks set to continue to add to their list of honors.
Here is a summary of how many times the blaugrana have been proclaimed champions of Spain and how they compare with the other great teams in the country.
Barcelona won La Liga for the first time in 1929, but then had a big gap in which they couldn’t finish on top. The second title didn’t come until the 1944/45 season, but then they were cooking.
They won regularly for the next 15 years, but only managed three victories between 1960 and 1990. From then on, the team went on a string of four straight wins and never looked back.
After claiming champions on Sunday night with a 4-2 win over Espanyol, Barcelona have won La Liga 27 times. Below are all the seasons in which Barcelona have won the League.
All Barcelona League titles: 1929, 1944/45, 1947/48, 1948/49, 1951/52, 1952/53, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1973/74, 1984/85, 1990/91, 1991/92, 1992/93, 1993/94, 1997/98, 1998/99, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/ 16, 2017/18, 2018/19/2022/23.
Despite having won so many league titles throughout its existence, Barcelona is still behind Real Madrid when it comes to titles. The whites have a healthy but not impregnable margin over Barcelona.
From 1954 onwards, Real Madrid have been very consistent in the frequency with which they have won La Liga, making Barcelona’s dry spells in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s even more pronounced. Real Madrid has 35 and Barça 27.
After securing the title under Ernesto Valverde in 2018/19, Barcelona endured a brief lean period amid their period of financial turmoil.
However, some shrewd short-term thinking after the departure of the disgraced Josep Maria Bartomeu has allowed them to once again forge a title-winning outfit. The club stuck to Xavi’s project despite recent indifference in Europe, and their former star midfielder has guided them to the league title in 2022/23.
The addition of Robert Lewandowski last summer was crucial, as the club finally found a replacement for Luis Suárez, who left in 2020. The Pole’s goals have been crucial for the Blaugrana this season, as has the continued appearance of young midfield stars Pedri and Gavi alongside the excellent Frenkie De Jong and the always brilliant Sergio Busquets.
However, Barcelona’s title conquest was cemented by a solid defense, which could end the season with the best defensive record in La Liga history. Ronald Araujo has developed into one of the best defenders in Europe, while Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen have proven to be wonderful additions.
Over the years, Barcelona have had top scorers who have contributed enormously to the club’s 26 league titles. However, there is no prize for guessing who has scored the most La Liga goals for the Blaugrana.
It treats, of course, of Lionel Messi. The Argentine has an incredible 284 goals more than Barça’s second player, which shows how ridiculous his figures were in the 17 years he played at the Camp Nou before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.
As for modern names that will resonate with football fans, Luis Suárez, Samuel Eto’o, Patrick Kluivert and Rivaldo are among Barcelona’s top ten scorers in La Liga, but none have come close to Messi and almost certainly never have. they will do it.
He could still increase his account if he manages to return to Barcelona in the summer.
|
Player
|
Years in active
|
goals
|
Leo Messi
|
2004-2021
|
474
|
Cesar Rodriguez
|
1942-1955
|
190
|
Luis Suarez
|
2014-2020
|
147
|
Kubala
|
1950-1961
|
131
|
Samuel Eto´o
|
2004-2009
|
108
|
Mariano Martin
|
1940-1948
|
97
|
Josep Escola
|
1934-1937, 1940-1948
|
93
|
Patrick Kluivert
|
1998-2004
|
90
|
Stanislaus Basra
|
1946-1958
|
89
|
Rivaldo
|
1997-2002
|
86
