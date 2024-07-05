The first match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América was played and the protagonists were the selected ones Argentina and EcuadorAfter the 1-1 in regular time, Dibu Martínez played the hero and gave the Scaloneta the qualification after the penalties.
In a match full of twists and turns, where the Argentine team was winning until the 92nd minute with a goal from Lisandro Martínez, Kevin Rodríguez appeared to tie the match with time up and stretch the definition to the penalty spot.
For the fifth consecutive edition, the Albiceleste is among the top 4. How many other times has it reached the top?
Statistics indicate that, after beating Ecuador on penalties in this edition, Argentina is in the Copa América semi-finals for the 9th time in its history.
The background invites hope for Scaloni’s team ahead of the 2024 semi-finals, where they will face rivals between Canada and Venezuela: In 8 previous participations, he made it to the final in 6 and was only eliminated in 2.
The first time was in the 1987 edition, when Bilardo’s team lost 1-0 against Uruguay and it ended in 2021, with the historic penalty shootout where “Dibu” Martínez became huge against Colombia.
In between are the other two series against Colombia, both successful for Argentina. In 1993, Basile’s team drew 0-0 and won 6-5 on penalties. In 2004, Bielsa’s team won 3-0, with goals from Tevez, Lucho González and Sorin. In the final they would lose to Brazil on penalties.
In the 2007 edition, played in Venezuela, Basile’s Argentina defeated Mexico 3-0 (goals by Heinze, Messi and Riquelme) and qualified for the final, where they lost by the same score to Brazil.
After failing to reach the final in 2011, in 2015 they beat Paraguay 6-1 and in 2016 they dispatched the United States with a 4-0 (Lavezzi, Messi, Higuaín (2)) with the same outcome: falls in the final against Chile, both with “Tata” Martino as coach.
