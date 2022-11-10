Mexico.- The singer of ranchera music and Latin pop, Alexander Fernandez, is an icon of the music industry in Mexicoson of one of the most remembered figures in all of history, the beloved Vicente Fernández, who died in 2021 at 81 years of age.

Currently 51 years old, Alejandro, or also known as ‘The foal‘, began his career when he was just four years old, participating with his father in the movie ‘Picardía mexicana’, then leaning towards music due to his family nucleus.

With only 15 years of age, Alejandro Fernández already awakened his romantic side, because at a very young age he became interested in a very beautiful young woman, who would become the mother of his children.

Is about America Guinartwho She has been the only wife that Alejandro has had throughout their lives, who from a young age began dating as a couple and decided to formalize it a few years later. In 1992, the couple got married, and a year later they became parents.

In 1993, Alejandro and America welcomed their first childÁlex Fernández, later, in 1997, the twins Camila and America were born. Unfortunately, their love did not last that long, since a year later they decided to separate.

América Guinart was the only wife that Alejandro Fernández had. Photo: Internet

For the year 1998, Fernandez and Guinart parted waysbut they ended up divorcing until 2002. Today both maintain a good relationship for the sake of their three children together.

Alejandro Fernández never remarried, but he has had other partners. In the same year, 1998, Alejandro began dating Ximena Díaz, maintaining a relationship for more than seven years, which he left as a gift to his two children, the fourth and fifth in his life; little Emiliano and Valentina.

Currently, The 51-year-old Mexican singer has a new partnerit is about the model and influencer Karla Laveagawith whom he has been seen boasting of the best moments together and always very romantic between them.