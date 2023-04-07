One in three people looks at their mobile more than 100 times a day, according to the Ikea study Are we hyperconnected?. That is, once every 10 minutes on average without counting the hours of sleep. Notifications from WhatsApp, Twitter, Gmail, the media, or platforms like Spotify and Netflix are bombarded daily. Users can easily disable these notices for a certain time or have them not all pop up in real time, but update every few hours. This allows mobile phones with the Android and iOS operating systems to control notifications.

Android phones

Turn off app notifications

There are people who check their phones twice as often as they thinkaccording to research published in the journal PLoS One. Many users probably don’t need to receive notifications from all the apps they have on their phone. To deactivate them, you have to enter the phone settings, click on the “notifications” option and on “app settings”. Then it is enough to select which applications you want to receive notifications from and which ones you do not. Note that the process may be slightly different and these options may have different names depending on the phone manufacturer.

Customize which notifications to receive from each ‘app’

The user can also choose which notifications to receive within each application. To do this, in “notifications” you have to click on “app settings” and select a specific one. In Gmail, for example, it is possible to deactivate the notifications of a specific email account and leave those of another activated. On TikTok, notifications for comments, likes, direct messages, or new followers can be turned on or off.

On Facebook, there are also multiple options: from reminders to comments, tags in photos, birthdays, friend requests, people you may know or pages you follow. This option can be useful with food delivery applications, those used to request taxis and even banking applications. Thanks to the fact that their notices are usually ordered by categories, the user can choose if they want to receive the ones they consider important and avoid, for example, promotional ones.

snooze notices

Also, there is an option to snooze notifications. If you want to activate it, in the “notifications” section within the settings, you have to click on “allow them to be postponed”. Then, once a notification arrives on the mobile, you have to drag it slightly to the left or right and touch a symbol of a clock with the letter “z” inside it. The user can choose whether to postpone it for 15 minutes, 30, an hour or two.

Limit interruptions

If you easily get lost every time you go to check the time on your mobile, you probably prefer that the notifications do not appear on the lock screen. In that case, there are two options. On the one hand, enter the notifications section within the settings and click on “notifications on lock screen” and on “do not show notifications”. If you want them to appear again later, you should select the option “show default and silent conversations”.

but probably the fastest and most interesting option to concentrate as much as possible is “do not disturb”, a way to silence all notifications, except those of those people and apps chosen previously. To select these contacts and applications, you have to enter “settings”, “notifications” and “do not interrupt”. The next step is to choose who can contact by calls or messages when this mode is activated, which apps can send alerts and if alarms and other interruptions are allowed.

Although this mode can be activated from the settings, the fastest way to do it is to swipe down from the top of the screen and press the “do not disturb” button. The user can choose whether he wants the mode to deactivate after a certain number of hours or do it himself manually. In addition, he can create “programs” so that it activates automatically in different circumstances. For example, in the hours that he spends sleeping, during the events saved in the calendar or while playing with the mobile.

mobiles with iOS

Turn off app notifications

On iPhones, it is also possible to prevent a certain app from sending notifications. When you enter the settings and press “notifications” a list appears with all the applications installed on the phone. Just click on a specific one and deactivate the “allow notifications” option. Each person has an average of 40 applications installed on their phone, according to SimForm product engineering company. As you have to look at them one by one, this process can take a few minutes.

Schedule what time notifications come in

Not all notifications require immediate attention. To prevent all applications from jumping in real time, it is possible to activate a function so that they enter the phone at certain times. Within the settings, you have to click on “notifications” and “scheduled summary”. By activating this option, it is possible to choose at what time you want notifications to arrive —for example, at nine in the morning and at three and seven in the afternoon— and from which specific applications —for example, from Gmail, Twitter and Instagram– Each app is listed next to the average number of notifications the user receives each day from it.

Activate concentration modes

The concentration modes of the iPhone They serve to avoid constant notifications and allow them to be filtered based on what the user does at all times, according to the Cupertino company. For example, if you exercise, rest, play video games, read, drive, work, or just enjoy your free time.

In the phone settings, there is a section called “concentration modes”. By default, there are several created: do not disturb, rest, reading, work and free time. By clicking on any of them, you can choose which applications or people you want to receive notifications from when it is activated. It is also possible to establish whether or not you want to receive incoming calls and, if so, from whom – from the whole world, from some allowed people or only from your favorite contacts. Also, the user can allow repeat calls. That is, if the same person calls again in less than three minutes, the call will not be silenced.

If there’s one thing that makes these focus modes unique, it’s that they can be activated automatically based on time of day, geographic location, or whether you’re using a particular app. For example, a certain mode can be activated from 8 to 12 in the morning from Monday to Friday, when arriving at a certain address or when opening the books app.

