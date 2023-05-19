Between May 20 and June 11, the FIFA U20 World Cup 2023a contest that was going to be held in the first place in Indonesia, but finally it will be in the Argentine Republic, which in this way will say present for being the host, since in the first instance it had not qualified due to its poor performance in the South American of the category.

This had caused the departure of Javier Mascherano as coach of the category, but after talking with the president of the AFA Claudio Tapia, and the endorsement of Lionel Scaloni, world champion with the Major in Qatar 2022, the “Jefecito” returned it to think and finally he will continue in command, so below we will review how the Argentine team has fared in the history of this contest.

See also The players of the Spanish national team who have scored the most goals in the World Cups The first was in Japan in 1979, led by a young Diego Armando Maradona and the goals of Ramón Díaz. Then came Qatar 1995, with José Néstor Pekerman on the substitute bench. Quickly, in 1997, Argentina shone in Malaysia, led by Juan Román Riquelme and Pablo Aimar. 2001 arrived, and Argentina, being local, as will happen now, established itself before its people with Leandro ‘Pipi’ Romagnoli as soccer leader and Javier Saviola as goalscorer. In 2005 a certain Lionel Messi appeared, who broke it in the World Cup in Holland, finishing as the MVP, scorer and champion, with two goals in the final against Nigeria. Finally, Canada arrived, where Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero and several footballers of the stature of Sergio ‘Chiquito’ Romero, Gabriel Mercado, Maximiliano Moralez, Ángel Di María shouted champion.

