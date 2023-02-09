Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Some garments are made to be worn on more than one occasion before being washed, but how many times can you wear them?

It is necessary to become aware of the importance of keeping your clothes clean in order to maintain good personal hygiene and avoid health problems. For this, it is advisable to follow some guidelines, such as washing underwear daily, as well as socks.

However, some garments cannot be washed daily, as that, instead of benefiting it, could cause damage to your favorite garments, so how many times can you wear the same garment without washing it? The answer is given to us by the experts.

How many times can you wear the same garment without washing it?

According to experts, in the case of underwear, it is necessary to wash it after each useTherefore, it is only suggested to be used once, even if you do not usually bathe daily, the lower garments should be changed every day to avoid infections or alterations in the skin of the intimate areas.

In the case of pants, yes they can be used for several days. The t-shirts, shirts and blouses, can be used between two and three days Before washing them, however, it must be taken into account that these garments tend to accumulate dust and sweat, so it is important to wash them before they reach three days.

Likewise, it is important wash bedding every 15 days to avoid the accumulation of mites and bacteria. The washing of carpets, curtains and sofas is recommended every three months.

It is important to keep in mind that washing clothes does not mean just putting them in the washing machine, but it is necessary to use suitable detergents and fabric softeners for each type of garment. These products are essential to have clean and good-smelling clothes.

Likewise, it is suggested to know the material of the garment to choose the appropriate detergent, as well as read labels for specific care that should be taken with the garments. Consider that softeners will allow you to care for clothes and prolong their useful life, as well as improve the smell and softness of the garment.

On many occasions, home tricks are recommended to achieve better cleaning of clothes, such as using vinegar to whiten the garment or immersing the garment in salt water to improve washing. However, these tricks do not always offer the expected results and can damage the garment.

So, experts say that if you want to get better results, it is best to follow the advice of the garment manufacturer and, based on that information, choose the detergent and softener to use, always considering your tastes and budget.

It is important to remember that personal hygiene depends on proper washing of clothes. Therefore, it is necessary to wash it regularly to maintain health and good smell.

We recommend you read:

On the other hand, it is important that you know that not all clothes are washable, as in the case of wool, so you should turn to a professional to wash it correctly. In the case of towels, cloths, rugs and sheets, it is recommended to change and wash daily to avoid diseases.

In conclusion, the washing time of the clothes depends on multiple factors, not only cultural, but also psychological and hygiene. Although you can reuse several garments for several days, it is important that they enter the washing machine at the recommended times to avoid skin diseases or other problems.