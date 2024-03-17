There is no specific number of people to complete the Qur’an in Ramadan, but it is desirable to recite it a lot, and the more the fasting person takes advantage of his time and recites it, the more God Almighty will double his reward. According to the words of the Messenger of God, peace and blessings of God be upon him: “It will be said to the one who recited the Qur’an: Read, recite, and recite as you used to recite in this world, for your status is at the last verse you recite.”