The “Trends” Center for Research and Consulting stated that the latest data and statistics estimated the total sales of the semiconductor industry in 2021, at more than 555 billion dollars, explaining that semiconductors are the cornerstone of the electronics industry, which includes electric power transmission networks with an annual sales value of 216 billion dollars. It also includes the consumer electronics industry, with annual sales of $2.9 trillion.

The center stated, in a recent report, that the value of sales of technology industries in general exceeds 5 trillion dollars, while the value of e-commerce sales in 2017 amounted to more than 29 trillion dollars, all of which are industries and economic activities that depend mainly on computer chips.

He said: “Currently, it has become difficult, and perhaps impossible, for a modern person to pass a day without using semiconductors or electronic chips (Microchip), several times, and perhaps dozens of times within a few hours.”



