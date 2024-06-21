Since Euro 2016, the tournament has involved more teams, going from 16 to 24 nations. This has given smaller countries a greater chance of reaching the finals of the competition, something exemplified by Georgia, which qualified for Euro 2024 for the first time.
However, the knockout stages have also become more accessible to participants. Instead of the top two teams automatically qualifying from the group stage and everyone remaining returning home, several of those who finish third at the Euros now reach the round of 16.
That’s where things get a little more complicated, so let’s take a closer look at how third-place teams qualify for the knockout rounds.
As was the case before the expansion of the Euro Cup, the first two finishers in each group qualify for the round of 16. In the six groups, the teams that finish first and second will automatically take their place in the round of 16.
However, finishing outside the top two is not necessarily the end for competing nations. In fact, the four best third-placed teams in the group stage will also reserve their place in the round of 16, although they will face some challenging matches.
To break it down further, 12 teams automatically qualify for the round of 16 by finishing as one of the top two in their group and are joined by four other third-place finishers.
The four best-performing third-place finishers qualify for the playoffs, but how is performance judged?
The four teams that finish third with the most points will take their place in the round of 16. If two teams are tied on points after all three matches have been played, goal difference will be used to separate them, followed by the number of goals scored and then the number of wins.
If they are still tied in any way, the final factor in separating the two third-place finishers will be the disciplinary record. Yellow cards count as one point and red cards count as three points, and the country with the lowest total will advance.
Face-to-face history is not used as a determining factor in grading.
One of them is Scotland, in Group A, who have an incredible chance of qualifying if they beat Hungary in their final group game. Similarly, Hungary could finish with three points if they win, but that would not guarantee them progress.
Elsewhere, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia may have to rely on a third-place finish to exit Group B after their draw with Albania. They will face Italy in their final match, while Albania will fight for the same place in their final group match against Spain.
Any team that lost its first game will have a lot of work to do to finish in the top two, but finishing third could save their skin.
