Today the final phase of Euro 2020 begins to be defined. Today the last days of the groups begin to be played, many of them with everything to decide. The teams are played advancing from the groups and reaching the final phase, the games of the ko in which everything will be played in 90 minutes, or in 120 if there is extra time. 16 of 24 teams will qualify, but what do the national teams have to do to be part of those 16? We explain it here:
The groups of the Eurocopa are of four selections. 50% are guaranteed the pass to the round of 16. All the teams that finish this phase in the first or second place directly access the final phase, without having to look at results or goals from another group.
Here comes the plus, the most complicated. There are six groups in the Eurocup and the four best third parties are classified, that is, only two third parties will be left out of the final phase, in addition to all the quarters. How do you measure which third party passes and which does not?
The score is taken into account first. The third with the most points are the ones that will go to the eighth. According to the classification of the Euro 2016 pass, all the teams that get 4 points will advance to the eighth.
What if there are teams tied on points? If the decision cannot be taken by points, UEFA goes to the golaveraje. The teams with the best overall goal scoreIn the event of a tie on points, they will be classified in the round of 16. This is very likely to happen with teams finishing with three points.
Let’s put a practical case:
The last day ends and there are three teams with 4 points, two with 3 points and one with 2 points. The three teams with 4 points will advance to the last 16 and the one with 2 points will be out. There will be three places awarded, so the fourth will go to one of the two teams with 3 points. Golaveraje will be reviewed. The third of group C will have +2 and that of group F 0. It will be the selection of group C that advances to the round of 16.
What if they have the same goal difference? In this case, UEFA will go to the goals for. The highest scoring team will be the one that qualifies for the round of 16.
And if they also tie in goals in favor? It is the turn of the victories, the team with the most wins will go to the second round.
Yes too coincide in victories, it is the turn to assess the cfair play lasification. The one with the fewest points, accesses the round of 16. Remember that a red card or a double yellow is 3 points, the yellow card adds 1 points.
Finally, if it were the case that empataran in fair play points, UEFA will attend the overall position in the qualifying tournament for the Eurocup.
