There is less than a year left for the World Cup in Qatar and in the next month all the classifieds will be defined.
To play the World Cup, a qualifier is previously played in each continental confederation, each region has a limited quota to provide qualified teams, let’s see how they work.
The AFC, the Asian soccer federation, has four fixed places in the World Cup, in addition to a place in the playoffs, against other teams from other federations, that’s why a decimal number comes out. In addition, from Asia is the organizer of the World Cup, Qatar, so they will have one more representative.
UEFA, the European federation, is the one with the most places available, partly because of its importance within the sport and because of the number of countries that are on the continent. Spain, England, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, France, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland and the Netherlands already have their pass secured. The rest of the places will be decided in a playoff between the second classified Europeans.
In CONMEBOL, a South American federation, a qualifier is played between all the teams, where only the first four obtain a direct pass to the World Cup. The fifth would play a playoff against teams from other regions.
Right now only Brazil and Argentina have their classification assured.
CAF, an African federation, has the option of classifying 5 teams from the continent. Right now they are in the middle of the Africa Cup, so the positions for the next World Cup have not yet been decided.
CONCACAF allows three teams from their region to be included in the World Cup. Mexico and the United States are usually the dominant ones, but this year Canada and Panama are upsetting and aim to fight until the end.
The best team from Oceania in a qualifier will not have direct access to the World Cup, but will have to face the teams from the other regions in their play-offs. New Zealand are usually the top countries, but they will only qualify if they manage to beat their rivals from other regions.
Australia, meanwhile, plays the Asian Qualifiers.
