It wasn’t a happy Sunday for Lionel messi, who dreamed of cutting the title drought with Barcelona. Another setback for the Catalans, who lost 3-2 to Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. To add insult to injury, Leo saw the red -direct- near the end for attacking a rival. First card in 753 official matches with the Blaugrana shirt.

Now fans wonder how many suspension matches will Messi receive, who will have to serve his sentence in the League and in the Copa del Rey.

According to the Sport portal, Leo’s aggression is considered as serious within article 98 of the Disciplinary Code of the Spanish Federation.

Jesús Gil Manzano’s report on the red that he showed Lionel Messi.

Consequently, the 10th waits for a penalty ranging from all four to twelve games out. Bravo, without a doubt. It is necessary to see if the Disciplinary Committee takes into account Leo’s background (he did not have expulsions with Barsa) when issuing the sanction.

Koeman’s team’s upcoming games? Thursday 21 vs. Cornellá (Copa del Rey), Sunday 24 vs. Elche (League), Sunday 31 vs. Bilbao (League) and February 7 vs. Betis (League).