Two out of six: The German Navy currently uses half a dozen Class 212A submarines. © imago

The war in Ukraine threatens to create a new conflict between Russia and the NATO states. This could also involve submarines.

Berlin – They can hardly be seen or heard, but that is precisely why submarines are one of the showpieces of every navy. Thanks to their special abilities, they pose a danger to the enemy from below. They therefore receive greater attention, especially in times of crises, conflicts or wars.

Submarines in the Baltic Sea: Sweden claims to be “experts” in the water

Precisely because of the feared threat to large parts of Europe from Russia as a result of the two-year war in Ukraine, submarines are increasingly coming into focus again. Because they can also be sent on secret missions to gain information about other fleets. So the view inevitably goes towards the Baltic Sea.

In the wake of Sweden's NATO accession, which is now nearing completion after a long effort, Paula Wallenburg, head of the country's submarine flotilla, emphasized: “We are the experts in the Baltic Sea. We know the region inside and out like no one else.” As a result, the balance of power in the European inland sea could shift.

Bundeswehr and submarines: Six examples of the Class 212A are currently in service

It's not just experts who are wondering: How many submarines are in the Baltic Sea? Only military strategists or leaders can answer this question seriously marine. Otherwise, the option remains to approach the number.

The information from Jacob Westberg helps here. The professor at the Swedish University of Defense in Stockholm refers loud daily News that apart from his home country, from NATO’s perspective “only Germany and Poland have submarines”. The armed forces According to its own information, it currently has six examples of Class 212A. They have the official designations U 31 to U 36, whereas in NATO they are S 181 to S 186.

German submarines in the Baltic Sea: home in Eckernförde and designed for worldwide missions

The 1st submarine squadron has its home port in Eckernförde on the western Baltic Sea. The submersible floating vehicles are primarily intended to collect information using their long-range sonar and also combat targets above and below water, for which, among other things, six torpedo tubes with a range of 50 kilometers are available .

They are designed for global missions, but are particularly suitable near the coast and in shallow water. The crew consists of 28 people. While the first four of the still active submarines were put into service between 2005 and 2007, the U 35 and U 36 are significantly newer, but have also been in service with the Navy since 2015 and 2016 respectively.

New submarines for the Bundeswehr: Germany and Norway are building Class 212CD models

But work is already underway to increase it. This is what defense ministers said Boris Pistorius (SPD) and his Norwegian colleague Björn Arild Gram gave the starting signal for the construction of a Class 212CD submarine last September. This model is based on the proven Class 212A, but comes with improved sensor technology, increased range and reduced sound signature, making it more difficult to detect.

The advantage is also touted that the model can easily be used by soldiers from different navies in collaboration. Initially, the production of six Class 212CD submarines is planned – two for Germany and four for Norway, which is one of NATO's founding members.

Overview of the active submarines of the Bundeswehr

U31 (S181) October 19, 2005 U 32 (S 182) October 19, 2005 U 33 (S 183) June 13, 2006 U 34 (S 184) May 3, 2007 U 35 (S 185) March 23, 2015 U 36 (S 186) October 10, 2016

Submarines and the Baltic Sea: Sweden has five examples and is building two new ones

But before these new models dive into the Baltic Sea, some water will still flow into the inland sea. With its own accession to NATO, Sweden is bringing five Gotland and Västergötland class submarines into the alliance. The Scandinavian navy had already worked very closely with NATO.

The previous submarines have been around for around three decades, two new copies of the A26 model – also known as the Blekinge class – are currently being planned. These are scheduled to enter service in 2027 and 2028 and will patrol the eastern NATO border.

A crew and their submarine: Russia is constantly putting new war equipment into service, as here in St. Petersburg in January 2024. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Poland's submarines: Crew is said to have complained about the condition of the last active submarine

Poland is currently said to have only one submarine in service. However, ORP Orzel dates back to the times of the USSR. However, crew members are said to have warned in an anonymous open letter in 2021 that the submarine was “in a deplorable technical condition, and every trip could end in sinking and our deaths.” as the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung wrote.

That year, the last two of the four Kobben-class submarines taken over from the Norwegian fleet were decommissioned. In 2023, then Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced that he wanted to strengthen the fleet with submarines acquired from partners.

Norway itself has six Ula-class submarines. In Germany these were manufactured under the name A210. All copies are from 1989 to 1992, so despite updates they are no longer up to date.

Submarine fleet of Russia: Putin has control over several dozen examples

It is difficult to estimate how many submarines Russia could deploy against the NATO states in the Baltic Sea. However, it seems as if Moscow is preparing for a larger conflict; the economy is said to have long since switched to war production.

The Russian News Agency Tass reported in December that the Navy had “received four modern multi-purpose submarines,” according to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Even before that, Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin knew several dozen submarines were under his command. Some of them can fire nuclear weapons. The non-profit organization Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) attributed a total of 58 submarines to Russia as early as March 2023.

Russia and NATO: Moscow must also focus on the USA and Ukraine

In terms of numbers, Russia would probably be significantly superior to the countries bordering the Baltic Sea that are part of NATO. However, it will Moscow because of its global operations can hardly and want to concentrate on one body of water.

From Putin's point of view, the deterrence towards the USA must above all be maintained. The opponent who deserves the most attention from the perspective of the president who is facing re-election is and remains Ukraine. And it is located hundreds of kilometers from the shore of the Baltic Sea. (mg)