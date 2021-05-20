British researchers said that 4,400 steps a day is sufficient to protect the body from dangerous diseases that lead to premature death, such as some cancers. It takes the average person about 53 minutes to reach this number. According to RT, previous studies adopted 10,000 steps, but the leader of the current research, physiologist Lundersee Potums from the University of Hartfordshire, confirmed that recent research with Harvard Medicine revealed that the new number is sufficient to reduce the risk of early death in both genders.

“Those who sit 8 hours or more a day are 59% at risk of early death compared to those who sit less than 4 hours, but the risk is removed by engaging in 60-70 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity,” she stressed.