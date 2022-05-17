The vaquita porpoise is at the highest risk of extinction among a total of 129 species of sea ​​mammalsThat is why non-governmental organizations and government agencies have implemented various actions for decades in search of stopping the process that can lead the vaquita to its death. total extinction.

It is said that in 1997, the vaquita population was 567, while in 2000 there were between 150 and 300 individuals and in 2014, the population was estimated at 100.

Although the population was estimated at less than 20 species a year ago According to scientists, between October and November 2021 the hope of being able to save this endemic species of Mexico, specifically from the Gulf of Californiabecause during call runs Operation Miraclein which the non-governmental organization, Sea Shepherd Conservation Societyand the Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexicowere detected between 7 and 8 adult vaquitasas well as around one or two pups.

In the framework of Operation MiracleSince 2015, more than a thousand pieces of illegal fishing gear have been removed from the refuge of the vaquita porpoisethus giving it a chance of survival just like the totoaba.

Sea Shepherd and the Marine Secretary They have been patrolling the Zero Tolerance Zone of the shelter for vaquita porpoiseusing a reporting protocol that is a high priority for scientists and conservationists where the remaining population of the species is believed to be found, since the area is very large and it is estimated that there are more specimens than those sighted last year, because this species does not usually walk in large groups, but prefers to be alone or in small groups of two or three.