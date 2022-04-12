This Tuesday begins the definitive assault on the semifinals of the Champions League 2021-22. Three Spanish teams fight to reach them. Real Madrid and Villarreal do it tonight, against Chelsea and Bayern, respectively, and start with the advantage of the first leg: 1-3 for the madridistas and 1-0 for the yellows. Tomorrow it will be Atlético de Madrid’s turn, forced to come back from a 1-0 loss in the first leg against Manchester City.

How many will go through to the semi-finals? All three, two, one… or neither?