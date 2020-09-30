Special investigation team has now reached Bulagadhi village of Chandpa police station here to investigate the Hathras incident. On Wednesday, while constituting this inquiry committee, CM Yogi asked it to submit its report in seven days. The members of this inquiry committee are headed by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop. All these members have now reached Hathras, where they are interacting with the police officers including the people of the village.According to information received from local sources, the three members of the inquiry committee including Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup have reached Hathras. The team also includes Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandraprakash Aun and army hero PAC (Agra) Poonam. These people have initially started questioning the people of Bulagadhi village. Apart from this, information about the case has also been taken from CO Sadabad, who has been appointed as the investigating officer here.

SIT members also met family

Sources say that the SIT members stationed here on Wednesday evening have met the victim’s family at Thana Chandpa and they have been talked about on all aspects. Chanda’s SO has also been summoned for questioning by members of the inquiry committee in this matter. The members of this committee will report to CM Yogi in seven days after their investigation. CM Yogi has said that whoever is found guilty in this case, strict action will be taken against him.

Priyanka raised questions on the formation of SIT

Let me tell you that on Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi took a dig at the Yogi government for the delay in the formation of SIT. Priyanka had asked Yogi why there was a 15-day delay in setting up the SIT to investigate the case when the incident took place on 14 September itself. Priyanka also said whether CM Yogi was waiting for PM Modi’s call for the formation of SIT. Earlier on September 14, after the incident in Bulagadhi village of Chandpa police station, the victim was admitted to hospital in Aligarh and Delhi. The victim died on 29 September in Delhi itself, after which the police cremated her late in the night.