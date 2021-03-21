Those who start to see the animated manga adaptation of Hajime isayama you will surely ask yourself one thing: how many seasons does Shingeki no Kyojin?

This answer is not complicated, although some may be puzzled by how the episodes of the series are distributed. Here it should be noted that much of the work was done by Wit Studio, and that MAPPA He only took care of the last one. So there are some noticeable differences.

How many seasons does Shingeki no Kyojin have?

Technically, there are only four of them. The first three are from Wit Studio. The one that started it all has 25 episodes in total and began in April 2013, ending in September of that year.

As for the second, which took a long time to arrive, it premiered on April 1, 2017. This one is shorter than the previous one, since it only has 12 episodes. When it came out many fans were relieved. Some believed that this sequel would never come out.

Of course, after its predecessor it felt very short, and despite its revelations, many things remained in the air. This second season ended in June 2017. Later, in 2018, the third installment began.

That was in July 2018. This is likely to create confusion, and all due to the way his episodes of Shingeki no Kyojin. The first 12 were exhibited between the month said before until October 2018.

The third season of the anime is divided into two parts

The remaining 10 began airing in April 2019, and ended in July this year. So the third season has only two parts. What about the fourth?

This began in December of last year, and from what is known so far, it will only have 16 episodes. The last of them will air next weekend. Tomorrow Sunday two will be released, and that after one was delayed due to an earthquake in Japan.

What comes after the fourth season of Shingeki no Kyojin? It is not clear. It is known to be the final, so it is assumed that no other is on the way.

There has been a long-standing rumor that the first 16 episodes are the ‘Part I’, and that one or more parts are on the way. The producer team has already said that the entire work of Isayama, and that is something definitive. But it might not be on a TV series.

That is, they could choose the path of one or more movies. Precisely as it happened with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

After the first season it was decided to adapt an arc of the manga as if it were a film, and later its second was announced. However, it all depends on the committee behind the anime.

So far the series has only had compilation tapes and OVAs. We will see how many seasons it has Shingeki no Kyojin at the end.

Currently, all seasons of the anime are in Crunchyroll, and with Spanish dubbing in Funimation.



