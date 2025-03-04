In February, the preliminary draft of Lapad (known as the Law of Unit) was approved in the Council of Ministers. A law that was born in 2006 and that supposed A great advance in recognition of rights to the dependent collective Today it is presented with an extension of those rights and guaranteeing the fulfillment of these.

In the 18 years of the law, they have been treated within the dependency care system to 3,699,078 peoplebut they have been left without attending 900,000 who have died In the waiting lists.

Complicated bureaucratic procedures, low amounts of benefits, insufficient intensity of services, impossibility to make benefits; If we add poor financing and unfair territorial inequality to all thiswe find a reality map in which the number of plaintiffs records a sustained increase year after year; with almost a year on average at the time of processing of the agency (to which we must add the time that takes effect to making the provision or service granted effective) and with a Reduction of amounts of benefits.

I give you a fact: in the year 2010the expense per person/year attended ascended to 8,145 euros; in 2024 The amount has been reduced by 26.6% to 5,982 euros.

Will we be before a cosmetic law How do we have so many in the Spanish normative campus? Are citizens anesthetized when claiming those rights that are so vital for our lives? Why are social rights the poor of the General State Budgets? Let’s be attentive and, from here, I invite you to reflection.