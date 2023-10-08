This Saturday at BBVA Bancomer Stadium, Striped returned to the path of victory by winning 3-1 over Braves of Juarez through a double from the Argentine nationalized Mexican Rogelio Funes Moriplus a goal from the Argentine too Maxi Mezawith the Colombian Aviles Hurtado discounting, in a duel on Matchday 12 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
For more information about Liga MX
There are five dates left until the semester ends its regular phase and at the moment, La Pandilla is in sixth place in the general table with 17 points, with four other matches to go on Date 12, however, it has a great advantage over the rest, since he has two pending matches, before Xolos next October 25 and against Santos Laguna on November 8, duels pending on Matchday 4 and 10, respectively.
And although the regular phase is close to finishing, the majority of the teams remain in the fight to reach a place in the League or the playoffs, remembering that for this semester the format was changed. Previously they played the repechage from seventh to twelfth place, but on this occasion only one to six will be directly in the quarterfinals of the Fiesta Grande, while the seventh and eighth will face each other, the winner goes to the quarterfinals and The loser will clash against the winner of ninth and tenth to meet the last guest to the final phase.
In order to ensure your presence, whether in League either ‘Play-In’the team led by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz He needs at least to add another 13 points of the 21 possible points he has in the picture. In fact, if the royals close the regular phase in a great way, they could even be in the second place of the table and the only way to remove the lead from America It would be that this one began to present problems in its last games with draws or defeats.
Apart from his pending commitments against the Canes Aztecas and the Guerreros, Monterey visit to Cougars on Matchday 13, then receives America in El Gigante de Acero for Date 14. In J15 they will repeat at home against Necaxathen Pachuca will do the honors in the Bella Airosa and finally, closes the regular stage by stepping on the Corregidora Stadium of White Roosters of Querétaro.
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
DATE
|
PUMAS
|
STRIPED
|
October 22
|
STRIPED
|
XOLOS
|
October 25
|
STRIPED
|
AMERICA
|
October 28
|
STRIPED
|
NECAXA
|
31 October
|
PACHUCA
|
STRIPED
|
November 4th
|
STRIPED
|
SANTOS LAGUNA
|
November 8th
|
I WILL LOVE IT
|
STRIPED
|
November 11th
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#points #Monterrey #secure #place #Liguilla