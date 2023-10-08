Rayados wins again! 🤠 La Pandilla beats Juárez 3-1 and greens its laurels a little The chronic: https://t.co/uk2D5QyQlf#Scratched pic.twitter.com/PGxUoB2FtM — Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) October 8, 2023

And although the regular phase is close to finishing, the majority of the teams remain in the fight to reach a place in the League or the playoffs, remembering that for this semester the format was changed. Previously they played the repechage from seventh to twelfth place, but on this occasion only one to six will be directly in the quarterfinals of the Fiesta Grande, while the seventh and eighth will face each other, the winner goes to the quarterfinals and The loser will clash against the winner of ninth and tenth to meet the last guest to the final phase.

Buy your tickets and take advantage of the Special Price in the Special Zone in the matches against Juárez, Xolos and América!

Apart from his pending commitments against the Canes Aztecas and the Guerreros, Monterey visit to Cougars on Matchday 13, then receives America in El Gigante de Acero for Date 14. In J15 they will repeat at home against Necaxathen Pachuca will do the honors in the Bella Airosa and finally, closes the regular stage by stepping on the Corregidora Stadium of White Roosters of Querétaro.