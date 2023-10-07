After the victory obtained by América against Mazatlán, who went into halftime losing 1-0 and in the second half they turned the score around, those led by André Jardine are now just one win away from mathematically tying up their pass to the quarterfinals final of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Let us remember that for this semester the Liga Mx made a modification to the competition format, adopting a model of play in similar to what happens in the NBA.
The first six places in the general table will qualify directly to the next round. The teams that finish the tournament in places seven and eight will face each other. The winner will become the seventh classified team, while the eighth place will come from the match between the loser of the seven against eight and the winner of the duel corresponding to nine against ten.
If they win their next match, América would be reaching thirty points, so even if they lose the other four games they have left, there would be no way for them to drop further than sixth place.
|
Local
|
Visitor
|
America
|
Saints
|
Striped
|
America
|
Atlético San Luis
|
America
|
America
|
Tijuana
|
Tigers
|
America
In case of defeating Santos Laguna at the Azteca stadium, America could moderate the workload a little in the last four games of the championship. However, within said calendar, as we can see, those from Coapa will face Tigers and to Atlético San Luiswho are currently following him closely to retain the overall leadership.
Would this be a reason for the Brazilian strategist to decide to close the entire championship instead of giving his boys a rest?
#points #América #qualify #Apertura #Liguilla