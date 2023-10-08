The Apertura 2023 tournament has been a nightmare for the Celeste Machine of the Blue Cross. They started the semester with full enthusiasm. Ricardo: the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti was expected to lead them on the path to victory, and, why not?, to yearn for the tenth star.
However, things went so badly that, after losing the first three games of the semester and being eliminated in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, the decision was made to dismiss the Brazilian strategist. His place would be occupied by the then institutional assistant: Joaquin Moreno.
With the Mexican coach on the bench, Cruz Azul has obtained its only three wins so far in the competition. But it has been very little, since the Machine is still at the bottom of the general table, in position number fourteen.
This Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 9:00 p.m., Cruz Azul faced Pumas with the intention of adding three and getting closer to league positions. Let us remember that, under this new competition model, to enter directly into the big party the clubs must finish in the top six places.
After losing to Pumas, as incredible as it may seem, the Machine is still only three units away from being among those who dream of the championship. These are the last 5 games left for Cruz Azul in this Apertura 2023 tournament.
|
Local
|
Visitor
|
Tigers
|
Blue Cross
|
Blue Cross
|
Lion
|
Blue Cross
|
FC Juarez
|
Chivas
|
Blue Cross
|
Blue Cross
|
Puebla
