Tigers He doesn’t have a good time every time he visits the Tuzos stadium. Pachuca. This scenario not only brings back bitter memories of lost finals (two in the league and one in CONCACAF), but it also becomes a kind of resistance that is almost impossible to overcome.
Tigres suffers so much on the field of the Hidalgo stadium that it has only been able to win three league games… in its entire history. The first of them occurred during the 2010 Apertura tournament, when they won 3-2. A year later, in the first leg of the 2011 Apertura quarterfinals, the ‘U’ won 1-0 at the Hidalgo stadium with a goal from Héctor Mancilla, and in 2014 they won 3-2.
Almost ten years had passed since then. With the ghosts of the past breathing down their necks, Robert Dante Siboldi’s men faced match number 12 of the 2023 Apertura tournament. The result?
They began by winning the match through a penalty shootout. Diego Lainez made a great play on the right wing that ended in a foul inside the area and the Frenchman converted it into a goal. However, minutes later the Tuzos scored a goal from the other game and the match ended in a 1-1 tie.
After the game this Saturday, October 7, 2023, Tigres (maintained or compromised) its place among the first places in the general table, something of vital importance in the aspirations of those clubs that dream of entering the league directly for the Mexican championship.
Let’s remember that starting from this tournament, to enter the big party without a filter, the squads must be within the first six places in the general table. What does the feline team need to secure their place in the league?
Tigres will go to date in FIFA five points below the leader América, which has twenty-seven units. Below the champions are San Luis and Pumas; nothing is defined. If the ‘U’ wants to qualify, they will have to at least win a couple more games, and these are the duels they have left:
|
Local
|
Visit
|
Tigers
|
Blue Cross
|
Chivas
|
Tigers
|
Tijuana
|
Tigers
|
Tigers
|
Atlético de San Luis
|
Tigers
|
America
#points #Tigres #securing #place #Apertura #Liguilla