Since the arrival of Lionel Messi to Yointer Miami, those in pink and black had forgotten the defeat. They lasted twelve games without losing, they even managed to win against Sporting Kansas City without the presence of the Argentine ten, against Atlanta United they did not have the same luck.
Leonardo Campana scored a double for Miami; Nkita and Miller (against), Lennon, Giakoumakis and Wolf scored for the locals to seal the 5-2 in favor of Atlanta, and further moving Lionel Messi’s team away from the playoffs.
Until a couple of months ago, Inter Miami seemed to be completely out of qualifying for the playoffs. However, the arrival of Lionel Messi changed everything. They added twelve games without knowing a defeat, were proclaimed champions of the Leagues Cup and reached the final of the US Open Cup.
Currently Inter Miami is in fourteenth position in the Eastern Conference, with twenty-eight units. Six points behind DC United, who occupies ninth position. Aiming for the first seven places, which are the ones that give you a direct pass to the next pass, seems impossible. However, places eight and nine play for the vacant place.
Lionel Messi and his team have seven games to try to reach those places. Today they lost the opportunity to get a little closer, but nothing is lost. Less if someone among your people plays who turns to look at you if you call him ‘Lio’.
