Tens of apps where you never log in, thousands of photos cluttered in your gallery, and an inbox overflowing with emails. Does this scenario sound familiar to you? Digital clutter can crash a device and create psychological stress for people and cybersecurity risks for businesses, according to some research. These are some tips to mitigate it on your mobile and computer.

“Digital clutter is stressful”, says Cal Newport. This professor of computer science at Georgetown University (Washington) argues that “incessant clicking and scrolling generates a background hum of anxiety.” In addition to regaining control of notifications, putting order in your digital life is a great challenge in a world in which more and more photos, videos, documents and emails are generated and stored.

Amanda Jefferson, owner of Indigo Organizing, explains that “we often make our digital clutter problem bigger than it is.” “Before you start desperately Googling how to organize your life, it’s helpful to take a step back and ask yourself if it’s really all the digital stuff that’s stressing you out. Or is it just one or two areas, like photos and files?,” she asks. The key, according to the expert, is to focus on what causes the most discomfort.

Manage thousands of photos

“Instead of tearing out your hair while cleaning up photos or dealing with a bunch of messy images, try using some of the sophisticated features of many photography apps, such as facial recognition and date and time stamps,” says Jefferson. On iPhones, the app Photos recognizes faces in images and sorts them in the “People” album. “If you add names to faces, you can search for photos by a person’s name,” says the Cupertino company.

Additionally, Apple allows you to find images by date, places, events or categories (like “beach,” “sunset,” or “food”). These functions are also usually available in the galleries of Android phones and in some applications such as Google Photoswhich allows you to find memories of “a wedding you went to last summer, your best friend, a pet or your favorite city.”

To save space and put things in order, it is also advisable to delete blurry or duplicate photos. Google Photos has a feature to review and remove blurry photos in a matter of seconds and Remo Duplicate Photos Remover is a app to get rid of duplicates. The latter can also be easily done in the iPhone Photos application by clicking on “albums”, “duplicates” and “merge”.

Organize digital files

To find documents on your computer or on platforms like Google Drive or Dropbox, the way you name them is important. Jefferson likes to start with the date—the year, followed by the month and day—and add a few descriptive words about the file: “If you’re keeping copies of your child’s grades, you can use their name and the semester.” The expert also advises grouping files into folders. Instead of “creating a big, complicated folder architecture,” she suggests starting “with a few simple folders, like ‘medical records,’ ‘school,’ or ‘autos.’ “Place files on them and add more when necessary,” she says.

Create backups

To “order digital life and protect your data in the process,” from Carnegie Mellon University They advise “creating a cloud backup or copying this information to an external drive to store it safely in case your device is lost, stolen, or even hacked.” Something that is not easy for everyone, according to the cybersecurity company ESET. Among the most common errors when making this copy, the company highlights doing it on the same device or computer where the original information is and not classifying the information.

An alternative is the 3-2-1 rule. “It consists of having three copies, on two different types of media [por ejemplo dos en sendos ordenadores y otra en la nube] and store one of them in a physical location other than our home or workplace. In this way, we ensure that we have a backup copy of our information in the event of unwanted unforeseen events,” Ángela G. Valdés, Cybersecurity for Citizens technician at the National Cybersecurity Institute of Spain (INCIBE), explains to EL PAÍS.

Manage email overload

If approximately 333.2 billion emails were sent and received per day in 2022, this figure is expected to increase to 376.4 billion by 2025, according to Statista. Faced with such an avalanche of emails, labels can be very useful to put some order. These are a type of bookmarks that allow you to classify messages. For example, those for “work”, “invoices” or “travel”. To use them in Gmail, you must click on the menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen and choose the create label option. In this way, it is possible to group the emails and have them organized in a type of folders to locate them more easily.

This is just one of the tricks to manage email overload. Jefferson also suggests using “more sophisticated email cleaning apps” like Superhuman. This service, which costs $30 (about 27 euros) per month, became fashionable a few years ago in Silicon Valley by allowing you to control messages only with keyboard shortcuts.

Delete unused apps

As Jefferson points out, “no digital cleanup would be complete without cleaning your phone.” The expert recommends getting rid of apps not used that, in addition to taking up storage space, clutter the home screen and they can waste battery. These applications can be uninstalled one by one manually from the home screen. To delete multiple apps at the same time on a mobile with Android, you have to enter the “manage” option apps and devices” from the Play Store and select all the ones you want to delete.

On Apple phones, just enter “iPhone storage” in the phone settings and select what apps or delete from a list that indicates how much each of them occupies. Additionally, iPhones have a feature to automatically get rid of apps that are not used. To activate it, you have to enter settings and click on “App Store” and “uninstall apps not used.” “If you reinstall a appyour data will be restored, as long as it is still available in the App Store,” says Apple, which does not detail how long the user must ignore an application for it to be deleted.

