Home page world

split

According to the RKI, there have been more than 120,000 corona deaths in Germany so far. (Iconic image) © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

How many people die from the omicron virus cannot be determined in Germany. A look at neighboring countries helps.

According to the RKI, 348 people died in one day in connection with the corona virus in Germany. The current number of corona cases from the RKI shows 268,477 new infections and a seven-day incidence of 1663.0.

But the decisive factor is the death rate of the corona virus: So how many people who become infected also die? Due to the rather weak data situation, this is currently not easy to determine. Only one thing seems clear: the corona mutation omicron dominates the infection process.

Corona virus: death rate at Omikron has fallen significantly

Fewer hospital admissions, less intensive care, milder courses in different age groups: As early as January, experts assumed that the death rate from omicron would fall. But how strong cannot be clearly determined in Germany.

The reason: Germany continues to identify an infection with the corona virus as the cause of death, even if the deceased suffered from another disease and was only additionally infected. Particularly perfidious: Since the number of infections in Germany has risen sharply, more and more people who have other serious illnesses have also been infected.

The IGES Institute’s Pandemic Monitor is trying to get closer. To calculate the death rate, the number of reported deaths had to be related to cases of infection reported three weeks earlier. This results in March – and with the dominant omicron variant – “a calculated lethality of well under one per mille, while at the end of 2020 it was about 4.6 percent – more than 50 times as much,” says the monitor’s website . This means that less than one in 1000 people who are proven to be infected die.

Coronavirus: Omikron’s cause of death in Denmark reported separately

A fact check of the Danish Statens Serums Institut, which is subordinate to the Danish Ministry of Health, assumes that 30 to 40 percent of the deaths in the Danish statistics are no longer due to a death “from” Corona, but to another cause of death and an additional coronavirus Infection. Similar to Great Britain, cases in Denmark that had a cause of death other than a coronavirus infection are reported separately. Even if the numbers cannot be directly transferred: In Germany, too, the proportion of people who died “with” Corona could be considerable.

More facts about vaccinations: According to the IGES monitor, it is particularly evident that 60 percent of deaths among people over 60 are unvaccinated, although only 11.2 percent in the age group have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus. This is shown by a special evaluation by the RKI of 341 deaths in calendar weeks 4 to 7. That means: The omicron variant has become less dangerous, but can still be fatal – even without other diseases. (cat)