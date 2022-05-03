Home page World

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

New figures show how many people in Germany have neither been vaccinated against the corona virus nor recovered from an infection. The proportion in the entire population can also be derived.

Munich – How many people in Germany have been vaccinated against the corona virus or have recovered from an infection? A working group at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin is investigating this question and has now provided an initial and preliminary assessment in a study.

Corona infections in Germany: not vaccinated or recovered? New study published

“Certainly not”, everyone who did not get vaccinated against Corona has now been infected with the virus and has built up antibodies, explains Dirk Brockmann, head of the working group. According to Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) the working group extrapolated the number of “immune naive” people in Germany using mathematical models. The study was published in the journal “medRxiv” and refers to data up to April 2022.

The proportion of immunonaïve people varies greatly from state to state.

The authors come to the conclusion that around seven percent of the population in Germany are neither vaccinated nor recovered. “However, the proportion of immune-naïve people varies greatly from state to state,” write the authors around the physicist Benjamin Maier in the study. In Bremen, with its high vaccination rate, almost every adult is immunized, according to the scientific letter. In Saxony, on the other hand, every tenth person is neither vaccinated nor recovered.

Not vaccinated against Corona or recovered? Big differences between federal states in Germany

“The largest proportion of immune-naïve people is found among the smaller children because there is no vaccine for them yet,” Brockmann explains loudly SZ. He estimates the proportion at 45 percent for children under five and at 23 percent for children aged five to twelve. In the population group aged 60 and over (vaccination rate: 91 percent), only 4.3 percent of people in Germany are said to be neither vaccinated nor recovered, in the group of 18 to 59 year olds around 3.5 percent. Here, however, the coronavirus vaccination rate (82 percent) is less important than the fact that many of the younger people in particular have infected each other.

Proof that immunization obviously protects: On Monday (May 2nd), the RKI no longer reported any deaths from the corona virus. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the following day, May 3, there were 113,522 newly registered corona cases in the Federal Republic at the same time. (pm)