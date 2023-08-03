Nintendo has shared some updated stats on the movie of Super Mario Bros., and unsurprisingly, the film is still an absolute hit. According to the results of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 of Nintendountil July 30, 2023, the film of Super Mario Bros. It has been viewed by 168.10 million people worldwide. This figure has contributed to the film reaching a total of $1.349 billion dollars at the box office.

Not surprisingly, this is the highest number ever recorded for an original movie based on a video game.

Nintendo also claims that this revenue figure is the second highest for an animated film, although all the data we’ve seen indicates that Frozen II reached $1.45 billion, so we’re not sure where Nintendo got that information.

Nintendo also points out that the movie Super Mario Bros. increased consumer interest in Super Mariowhich has had positive effects in a wide range of areas. Nintendo has seen an increase in sales of titles related to Marioas well as in the sales of applications for smart devices and merchandise.

Finally, Nintendo has stated that based on the various effects they have confirmed through the release of this film, they will continue efforts towards creating more initiatives related to visual content.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: It was crazy, especially in our country. And even if people say that if you see it now “it’s not so good anymore” I don’t care, because for me, and for many people who went to see the film, especially my contemporaries, it’s not just a film, it’s a historical moment. and a decades-old promise finally fulfilled. You are too young to understand it.