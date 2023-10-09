Law SB 1718, approved by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has spoken of his intentions to be president of the United States, punishes the transportation of undocumented people in the state. This rule affects both citizens and families whose members have mixed immigration status. Three months after this law came into force, three people have been arrested, according to Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles records. The offenders, all of Latin origin, are David Cumplido Jiménez, Eldin Ariel Trejo and Raquel López Aguilar.

The arrest of David Cumplido, 23, occurred on August 7, in Sumter County. The Mexican was driving a Nissan Xterra SUV with tinted windows, for which he was detained by a Florida Highway Patrol, north of State Route 93. Three other people were traveling in the vehicle whose destination was New Mexico. Now Cumplido faces charges of human trafficking, driving without a valid license, among others.

On August 8, the arrest of Eldin Ariel Trejo was recorded, 37 years old, on I-75. The Honduran, who had been deported twice, was transporting five people without permanent legal status, for which he now faces three charges of human trafficking, illegal use of a communication device and driving with a suspended license, according to the newspaper. Orlando Sentinel.

Raquel López Aguilar was arrested on August 21, when she was driving a car accompanied by six migrants, including a seven-year-old child. The 41-year-old Mexican, who had previously been deported, is accused of four counts of human trafficking and driving without a license. As reported by the Mexican consul in Orlando, Juan Sabines, the Mexican government is working to defend Raquel Lópe.z, with the support of attorney Mark Arias.

What does Ron DeSantis’ anti-immigrant law in Florida consist of?



The legislation, which went into effect on July 1 of this year, severely punishes undocumented immigrants and people who help them. One of the points that has aroused the most controversy and fear is the one that establishes that Carrying someone undocumented in your car in the state of Florida can be considered human trafficking..

“Any person who knowingly and willfully transports within this state an individual whom that person knows, or reasonably should know, entered the United States in violation of law and who has not been inspected by the Federal government since entry illegally from another country, commits a third-degree felony,” the law states.

According to activists who defend the rights of migrants, andThe language of the standard is somewhat vaguewhich can serve to justify arbitrary actions by the authorities, as well as racialized arrests, which promote discrimination.