River tied 1-1 with Atlético Tucumán and the goal was again a penalty. Marcelo Gallardo’s team was charged seven penalties and is the team that was charged the most.
We review what they were, with the particularity that they all ended in a goal.
one. Quintero Vs Board of Trustees
Juan Fernando Quintero scored the goal against Patronato. It was his first goal in his return to River.
two. Enzo Fernandez vs Gymnastics
The penalty game. The first was for a handball from a Gimnasia player and was exchanged for a goal by Enzo Fernández.
3. Julian Alvarez vs Gymnastics
Minutes before the end of the first half, Julián Álvarez took charge of the penalty kick caused by the goalkeeper and did not fail.
Four. Quintero vs Gymnastics
The third penalty of the night was for a foul on Julián Álvarez. Juan Fernando Quintero did not forgive.
5. Quintero vs Argentinos Juniors
It was a difficult night for River and it was opened by a penalty converted by Quintero. He was correctly called by a handball from Torrén, which led to his expulsion.
6. Enzo Fernandez vs Banfield
The most controversial penalty and it was the first with VAR. It was for a hand that left many doubts and that was decisive in the result. It mattered little to Enzo Fernández who changed it for a goal.
7. Enzo Fernandez vs Atletico Tucuman
Great pass from Julián Álvarez to Matías Suárez, the goalkeeper penalized him and Enzo Fernández converted again. It was the worst kick of the seven, but it also ended in a goal.
#penalties #River #championship
