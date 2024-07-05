If something is praised Emiliano Martinez It is his ability to grow incredibly under the three posts, especially at crucial moments, such as, for example: the penalties.
The numbers of the Mar del Plata native are really positive, although this is not a surprise. In his career he faced 83 opportunities from the penalty spot, including the final shoot-outs.
Argentina defined its passage to the semifinals from the penalty spot and the Drawn by Martinez, He was the protagonist again, stopping two of the shots. In 90min we will review how the goalkeeper fared in saving penalties.
The Dibu faced penalties 83 times. 42 of those shots correspond to seven penalty shootouts which he played for the Argentine national team, the under-17 team, Arsenal and Aston Villa.
Of all the penalties he faced, including the penalty shoot-out, he was able to save 20, that is, 22.7% of the total. On 24 occasions he was not scored on and 5 were deflected.
Not counting these definitions, he had 7 of these shots.
Argentine National Team:
|
Year
|
Competence
|
Tanda
|
2009
|
South American Under-17
|
Lost
|
2021
|
Copa America Brazil 2021
|
Won
|
2022
|
World Cup vs Holland
|
Won
|
2022
|
World Cup vs France
|
Won
|
2024s
|
Copa America – Ecuador
|
Won
Arsenal
|
Year
|
Competence
|
Tanda
|
2020
|
Community Shield 2020
|
Won
Aston Villa
|
Year
|
Competence
|
Tanda
|
2024
|
Conference League 2023/24
|
Won
It is no exaggeration to say that, today, Dibu Martínez is the best goalkeeper in the world.
